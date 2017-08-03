Indians are stocking up on gold, jewellery demand soars 41% in Q2CY17: WGC

India’s insatiable appetite for gold jewellery
was evident once again in the second quarter of calendar year 2017 (Q2CY17). The total demand for gold jewellery
surged to 126.7 tonnes, rising 41% as compared to the previous corresponding period, suggests the latest report by the World Gold
Council titled ‘Gold Demand Trends Q2 2017’
.
At a global level, the overall demand for gold jewellery
in Q2’17 surged 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 480.8 tonnes, the report says.
The strong recovery, WGC
believes, had been widely expected after exceptional import figures were reported, hitting an all-time high of 104.6 tonnes in May as the market stockpiled gold
ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) rate announcement.
That apart, WGC
also attributes the rise in gold jewellery
demand to the festival of Akshaya Tritiya – a key gold-buying festival in the Hindu calendar. The timing of the festival this year, it says, falling over a weekend and coinciding with a dip in the gold
prices saw sales rise nearly 30% y-o-y.
Given the implementation of GST, WGC
expects the demand for gold jewellery
to remain muted in the second half of CY17 (H2CY17).
Even though the 3% GST
rate was lower-than-expectation, WGC
expects the new tax to cause short-term disruption as manufacturers, retailers, importers and consumers adapt to the new regime.
"As consumers and importers brought forward their purchases to Q2, demand will likely be subdued for a few weeks. Stock is plentiful across the supply chain and consumers who have recently purchased are unlikely to do so again in the short term," WGC
says.
Also Read: Gold import in second half set to slide
As the market digests this gold, and adapts to GST, the market environment should become more settled towards the end of the year. This, WGC
says, should be helpful for gold
demand – particularly as the key October festival season approaches.
|
GLOBAL VIEW
|
|
Q2'16
|
Q2'17
|
% change (y-o-y)
|
Gold demand
|
1048.7
|
953.4
|
-10.0
|
Jewellery
|
446.8
|
480.8
|
8.0
|
Technology
|
80.1
|
81.3
|
2.0
|
Investment
|
450.3
|
296.9
|
-34.0
|
Total bar and coin
|
212.9
|
240.8
|
13.0
|
Gold-backed ETFs
|
237.4
|
56.0
|
-76.0
|
Central banks & other inst.
|
78.4
|
94.5
|
20.0
|
Source: World Gold Council report; demand in tonnes
|
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU