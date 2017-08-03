Indians are stocking up on gold, jewellery demand soars 41% in Q2CY17: WGC

India’s insatiable appetite for was evident once again in the second quarter of calendar year 2017 (Q2CY17). The total demand for surged to 126.7 tonnes, rising 41% as compared to the previous corresponding period, suggests the latest report by the World Council titled ‘ Demand Trends Q2 2017’.

At a global level, the overall demand for in Q2’17 surged 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 480.8 tonnes, the report says.

The strong recovery, believes, had been widely expected after exceptional import figures were reported, hitting an all-time high of 104.6 tonnes in May as the market stockpiled ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) rate announcement.





Also Read: Gold records biggest discount in 7 months, higher prices hurt retail demand “Expecting a punitive rate, jewellers and consumers alike crammed their purchases into the first two months of the quarter, slowing down once the government confirmed that a 3% rate would be applied,” says.

That apart, also attributes the rise in demand to the festival of Akshaya Tritiya – a key gold-buying festival in the Hindu calendar. The timing of the festival this year, it says, falling over a weekend and coinciding with a dip in the prices saw sales rise nearly 30% y-o-y.

Given the implementation of GST, expects the demand for to remain muted in the second half of CY17 (H2CY17).

Even though the 3% rate was lower-than-expectation, expects the new tax to cause short-term disruption as manufacturers, retailers, importers and consumers adapt to the new regime.





Also Read: Gold import in second half set to slide "As consumers and importers brought forward their purchases to Q2, demand will likely be subdued for a few weeks. Stock is plentiful across the supply chain and consumers who have recently purchased are unlikely to do so again in the short term," says.