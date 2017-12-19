It's raining upgrades on Dalal Street

Brokerages are increasingly revising their one-year price targets for Indian stocks, even as this year’s rally has been driven by re-rating. In the past three months, all the Sensex companies, except ITC and Yes Bank, have seen an upward revision in price targets.

The broader market, too, has witnessed a similar trend, with 330 of the BSE 500 companies seeing their 12-month target price being moved upwards. The revision in targets is in anticipation of growth revival and the start of a new earnings cycle. The benchmark indices have rallied 28 per cent this ...