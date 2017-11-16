It's time to move primarily into short-term funds

The one-week average returns of most long-term debt fund categories have turned negative: gilt medium and short term (-0.24 per cent); dynamic bond (-0.12 per cent) and income funds (-0.06 per cent), according to Valueresearchonline.com. This has been caused by a spike in interest rates, with the yield on the 10-year government bond rising from 6.73 per cent to 7.05 per cent over the past month.

After this spike, investors need to re-examine their debt fund strategy. Several factors are responsible for the rise in interest rates. The price of crude oil has risen in the ...