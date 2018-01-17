IT shares extend gain: TCS hits new high, Infosys at fresh 52-week high

Shares of information technology (IT) companies continued their upward movement with Nifty IT index hit fresh 52-week high in otherwise subdued market. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were up in the range of 1% to 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. At 09:46 AM; Nifty IT index was up 1.3% at 12,590, as compared to 0.13% rise in Nifty 50 index. IT index hit a fresh 52-week high of 12,653 in intra-day trade today.
The index is 2% away from its all-time high of 12,908 touched on March 4, 2015 in intra-day deal. In past one month, Nifty IT index has outperformed the market by surging 11.5% against 3.7% rise in the benchmark index. Among the individual stocks, Infosys was trading higher for the eight straight trading days, up 3% to Rs 1,156 on NSE. The stock rallied 14% since January 5, 2018, quoting above its share buyback price of Rs 1,150 per share. TCS hits a new high of Rs 2,925, up 2.6%, extending its yesterday’s 4% surge on NSE. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,860 touched on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. "Indian IT services stocks could be set for a turnaround in 2018," said Morgan Stanley analysts Parag Gupta and Gaurav Rateria in a note dated January 15. "Valuations are at or below long-term averages and an improving global macro could spur tech spending, which could re-rate stocks," the duo said adding that they prefer large caps. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|SONATA SOFTWARE
|303.65
|231.25
|31.3
|INTELLECT DESIGN
|188.60
|145.65
|29.5
|KPIT TECH.
|199.30
|167.55
|19.0
|ECLERX SERVICES
|1525.35
|1282.70
|18.9
|PERSISTENT SYS
|759.40
|648.65
|17.1
|VAKRANGEE
|435.30
|372.73
|16.8
|NIIT TECH.
|705.00
|613.90
|14.8
|TCS
|2905.75
|2545.60
|14.2
|WIPRO
|330.30
|289.70
|14.0
|POLARIS CONSULTA
|404.00
|358.80
|12.6
|HEXAWARE TECH.
|359.75
|320.40
|12.3
|TATA ELXSI
|1037.95
|924.75
|12.2
|TECH MAHINDRA
|561.85
|500.75
|12.2
|INFOSYS
|1147.35
|1022.90
|12.2
|MINDTREE
|622.90
|566.55
|10.0
|ZENSAR TECH.
|892.55
|814.10
|9.6
|MPHASIS
|764.00
|705.65
|8.3
|RAMCO SYSTEMS
|529.95
|489.60
|8.2
|HCL TECHNOLOGIES
|958.80
|891.80
|7.5
