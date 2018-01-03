JUST IN
Sensex ends flat, Nifty fails to hold 10,450 ahead of Q3 earnings season
L&T, Jet Airways, SAIL among 37 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week high

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, JSPL, Tata Power, HEG, Graphite India, Jai Corp, GHCL and L&T Technology Services hit 52-week highs on the BSE today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Enterprises, Jet Airways (India), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) and Tata Power Company were among 37 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week highs on Wednesday.

Graphite India, HEG, Jai Corp, GHCL, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Jubilant FoodWorks, Tech Mahindra, Tata Chemicals, NMDC and NOCIL too hit 52-week highs today.

L&T hit 52-week high of Rs 1,279, up 2%, surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,275 touched on December 27, 2017 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In past one week, the company has received orders worth of Rs 9,634 crore in various segments.

Jet Airways hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 873, up 5% on the BSE in intra-day trade. In past one month, the stock surged 36% against 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

While announcing September quarter results, on December 7, the company had said it undertaken various initiatives in relation to cost synergies, revenue management opportunities, enhanced ancillary revenues have resulted in significant improvement in operating cash flows.

“Further, the company’s thrust to improve operational efficiency and initiatives to raise funds are expected to result in sustainable cash flow,” Jet Airways said in a note.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI ENTERP. 176.30 180.00 169.70 01-Jan-18
APL APOLLO 2108.75 2115.00 2027.80 11-Dec-17
BAJAJ ELECTRICAL 545.00 549.25 503.75 28-Dec-17
CHAMBAL FERT. 160.00 164.50 161.10 02-Jan-18
DABUR INDIA 355.80 361.00 360.45 01-Nov-17
GHCL 323.50 329.00 324.00 27-Dec-17
GRAPHITE INDIA 866.30 866.30 797.50 02-Jan-18
GREENPLY INDS. 360.50 370.00 363.75 02-Jan-18
HEG 2687.40 2687.40 2559.45 02-Jan-18
HEXAWARE TECH. 349.50 352.55 350.00 02-Jan-18
HINDALCO INDS. 277.00 279.05 278.75 28-Dec-17
JAI CORP 206.00 213.60 208.50 02-Jan-18
JET AIRWAYS 869.00 873.00 855.50 01-Jan-18
JINDAL SAW 152.15 155.80 147.80 01-Jan-18
JINDAL STEEL 220.55 222.35 209.60 01-Jan-18
JUBILANT FOOD. 1848.00 1853.50 1831.95 28-Nov-17
KPIT TECH. 199.00 201.00 191.50 02-Jan-18
L&T TECHNOLOGY 1138.00 1147.00 1141.05 02-Jan-18
LARSEN & TOUBRO 1283.00 1284.00 1275.00 27-Dec-17
NAVA BHARAT VENT 163.40 164.40 157.55 01-Jan-18
NMDC 149.25 152.85 152.50 02-Mar-17
NOCIL 194.65 194.90 193.00 23-Oct-17
ORACLE FIN.SERV. 4160.00 4220.00 4160.95 20-Dec-17
PC JEWELLER 479.00 479.00 474.75 01-Jan-18
PHILLIPS CARBON 1219.90 1219.90 1094.95 07-Nov-17
RAIN INDUSTRIES 440.05 440.05 409.35 02-Jan-18
RATNAMANI METALS 1096.00 1122.95 1119.00 29-Dec-17
RAYMOND 1057.05 1072.00 1067.25 01-Jan-18
S A I L 93.65 94.70 94.70 01-Jan-18
STERLITE TECH. 303.60 309.50 309.00 14-Dec-17
SUPRAJIT ENGG. 338.60 348.50 346.35 28-Dec-17
TATA CHEMICALS 755.00 766.80 764.80 26-Oct-17
TATA ELXSI 998.00 1006.50 983.90 29-Dec-17
TATA POWER CO. 100.60 101.55 100.00 02-Jan-18
TECH MAHINDRA 518.90 524.80 517.00 15-Dec-17
VARDHMAN TEXTILE 1488.00 1565.10 1442.60 01-Jan-18
WABCO INDIA 7425.00 7534.70 7449.95 01-Jan-18

 
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 15:33 IST

