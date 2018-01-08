JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades near record high, Nifty remains above 10,600
Business Standard

Manappuram Finance, L&T, Titan among 34 BSE500 stocks hitting new high

Bharat Forge, Biocon, JSW Steel, Unichem Laboratories and Dabur India were among 34 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective new highs on BSE on Monday.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

markets, stock

Manappuram Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Titan Company, Bharat Forge, Biocon, JSW Steel, Unichem Laboratories and Dabur India were among 34 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective new highs on BSE on Monday.

The stock of microfinance company Manappuram Finance rallied 5% to Rs 126, surpassing its previous high of Rs 125 touched on December 29, 2017 in intra-day trade.

According to rating agency ICRA, the Indian microfinance sector is seeing an improvement in asset quality as it recovers from the effects of demonetisation.

"There is a visible improvement in asset quality across all locations, except the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra State and some districts in Madhya Pradesh. Several micro-finance institutions have reported over 98% collection ratios for the loans originated in calendar year 2017. Consequently, the fresh slippage of loans into softer delinquency buckets has been arrested and non-performing asset levels seem to have peaked," says Vibhor Mittal, Head -- Structured Finance at ICRA Ratings.

According to ICRA, various factors have helped curtail the 0+ days past due rates from a peak of around 23.6% as of February 2017 to around 17.9% as of September 2017.

With some easing seen in the credit discipline associated with the joint liability group model, ICRA expects annualized credit costs in the micro-finance institutions asset class to stabilize at 2.5%-3.5%. However, given the marginal income profile and politically sensitive nature of the related borrower segment, asset quality will remain volatile and susceptible to one-off events, it added.

L&T hit a new high of Rs 1,336, up 1.6%, extending its past week’s 5% gain on BSE. The company today said the transportation infrastructure and water & effluent treatment businesses of L&T Construction have jointly bagged three EPC orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

The scope of work includes investigation, design & construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power & ICT, reuse waterline & avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones – 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati capital city. The package is part of the master plan to develop Amaravati into a Smart city with infrastructure on par with the best in the world, it added.

Titan Company up 1.8% to Rs 925, gaining 9.5% in past four trading sessions, after the company on January 2, after market hours said jewellery retail sales in October-December quarter (Q3FY18) has been healthy and in line with internal management expectations, despite Dussera being celebrated in the previous quarter.

Unichem Laboratories hit a fresh high of Rs 363, up 3%, ahead of board meeting today to consider share buyback proposal. In past four trading sessions, the stock soared 12% after the pharmaceutical company announced that the board of directors of the company at their meeting scheduled on January 8, 2018 shall consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
AEGIS LOGISTICS 294.45 299.70 297.30 05-Jan-18
ALKEM LAB 2213.20 2252.65 2250.00 29-Dec-17
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 224.35 227.65 221.60 01-Aug-16
BASF INDIA 2387.45 2430.00 2280.00 21-Dec-17
BHARAT FORGE 745.00 750.00 750.00 05-Jan-18
BIOCON 557.85 563.60 548.45 27-Dec-17
BIRLA CORPN. 1254.70 1290.00 1254.05 05-Jan-18
BLUE STAR 813.80 845.00 838.05 28-Dec-17
BOMBAY DYEING 295.60 304.20 303.80 20-Dec-17
CESC 1110.00 1113.00 1103.80 05-Jan-18
DABUR INDIA 360.00 362.00 361.00 03-Jan-18
DEEPAK NITRITE 282.00 285.80 245.00 05-Jan-18
FINOLEX CABLES 734.00 741.25 728.45 29-Dec-17
GUJ ALKALIES 792.20 819.30 818.10 07-Nov-17
HEXAWARE TECH. 363.70 365.10 358.80 05-Jan-18
HIMADRI SPECIALT 180.00 181.30 178.30 30-Oct-17
HIMATSING. SEIDE 406.00 410.15 410.00 01-Jan-18
JSW STEEL 285.45 290.10 289.90 05-Jan-18
LAK. MACH. WORKS 6500.50 6628.15 6614.95 05-Jan-18
LARSEN & TOUBRO 1330.35 1335.95 1328.80 05-Jan-18
LINDE INDIA 558.45 564.95 559.95 05-Jan-18
M & M FIN. SERV. 485.45 490.70 488.90 20-Dec-17
MANAPPURAM FIN. 125.10 126.40 125.30 29-Dec-17
PC JEWELLER 496.90 499.15 496.45 05-Jan-18
PHILLIPS CARBON 1462.05 1468.60 1326.30 04-Jan-18
RADICO KHAITAN 321.50 326.05 324.00 05-Jan-18
RAYMOND 1103.70 1128.95 1117.20 05-Jan-18
SHRIRAM TRANS. 1515.00 1519.65 1494.50 29-Dec-17
SOUTH IND.BANK 33.65 33.80 33.45 30-Nov-17
SUN TV NETWORK 1044.35 1049.50 1045.00 05-Jan-18
SYMPHONY 1983.50 2050.00 2040.00 05-Jan-18
T N NEWSPRINT 497.35 499.00 483.80 05-Jan-18
TITAN COMPANY 918.95 924.50 912.45 05-Jan-18
UNICHEM LABS. 357.70 362.85 359.70 04-Jan-18

First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements