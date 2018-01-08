Manappuram Finance, L&T, Titan among 34 BSE500 stocks hitting new high

-
-
The stock of microfinance company Manappuram Finance rallied 5% to Rs 126, surpassing its previous high of Rs 125 touched on December 29, 2017 in intra-day trade.
According to rating agency ICRA, the Indian microfinance sector is seeing an improvement in asset quality as it recovers from the effects of demonetisation.
"There is a visible improvement in asset quality across all locations, except the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra State and some districts in Madhya Pradesh. Several micro-finance institutions have reported over 98% collection ratios for the loans originated in calendar year 2017. Consequently, the fresh slippage of loans into softer delinquency buckets has been arrested and non-performing asset levels seem to have peaked," says Vibhor Mittal, Head -- Structured Finance at ICRA Ratings.
According to ICRA, various factors have helped curtail the 0+ days past due rates from a peak of around 23.6% as of February 2017 to around 17.9% as of September 2017.
With some easing seen in the credit discipline associated with the joint liability group model, ICRA expects annualized credit costs in the micro-finance institutions asset class to stabilize at 2.5%-3.5%. However, given the marginal income profile and politically sensitive nature of the related borrower segment, asset quality will remain volatile and susceptible to one-off events, it added.
L&T hit a new high of Rs 1,336, up 1.6%, extending its past week’s 5% gain on BSE. The company today said the transportation infrastructure and water & effluent treatment businesses of L&T Construction have jointly bagged three EPC orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).
The scope of work includes investigation, design & construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power & ICT, reuse waterline & avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones – 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati capital city. The package is part of the master plan to develop Amaravati into a Smart city with infrastructure on par with the best in the world, it added.
Titan Company up 1.8% to Rs 925, gaining 9.5% in past four trading sessions, after the company on January 2, after market hours said jewellery retail sales in October-December quarter (Q3FY18) has been healthy and in line with internal management expectations, despite Dussera being celebrated in the previous quarter.
Unichem Laboratories hit a fresh high of Rs 363, up 3%, ahead of board meeting today to consider share buyback proposal. In past four trading sessions, the stock soared 12% after the pharmaceutical company announced that the board of directors of the company at their meeting scheduled on January 8, 2018 shall consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|AEGIS LOGISTICS
|294.45
|299.70
|297.30
|05-Jan-18
|ALKEM LAB
|2213.20
|2252.65
|2250.00
|29-Dec-17
|ALLCARGO LOGIST.
|224.35
|227.65
|221.60
|01-Aug-16
|BASF INDIA
|2387.45
|2430.00
|2280.00
|21-Dec-17
|BHARAT FORGE
|745.00
|750.00
|750.00
|05-Jan-18
|BIOCON
|557.85
|563.60
|548.45
|27-Dec-17
|BIRLA CORPN.
|1254.70
|1290.00
|1254.05
|05-Jan-18
|BLUE STAR
|813.80
|845.00
|838.05
|28-Dec-17
|BOMBAY DYEING
|295.60
|304.20
|303.80
|20-Dec-17
|CESC
|1110.00
|1113.00
|1103.80
|05-Jan-18
|DABUR INDIA
|360.00
|362.00
|361.00
|03-Jan-18
|DEEPAK NITRITE
|282.00
|285.80
|245.00
|05-Jan-18
|FINOLEX CABLES
|734.00
|741.25
|728.45
|29-Dec-17
|GUJ ALKALIES
|792.20
|819.30
|818.10
|07-Nov-17
|HEXAWARE TECH.
|363.70
|365.10
|358.80
|05-Jan-18
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|180.00
|181.30
|178.30
|30-Oct-17
|HIMATSING. SEIDE
|406.00
|410.15
|410.00
|01-Jan-18
|JSW STEEL
|285.45
|290.10
|289.90
|05-Jan-18
|LAK. MACH. WORKS
|6500.50
|6628.15
|6614.95
|05-Jan-18
|LARSEN & TOUBRO
|1330.35
|1335.95
|1328.80
|05-Jan-18
|LINDE INDIA
|558.45
|564.95
|559.95
|05-Jan-18
|M & M FIN. SERV.
|485.45
|490.70
|488.90
|20-Dec-17
|MANAPPURAM FIN.
|125.10
|126.40
|125.30
|29-Dec-17
|PC JEWELLER
|496.90
|499.15
|496.45
|05-Jan-18
|PHILLIPS CARBON
|1462.05
|1468.60
|1326.30
|04-Jan-18
|RADICO KHAITAN
|321.50
|326.05
|324.00
|05-Jan-18
|RAYMOND
|1103.70
|1128.95
|1117.20
|05-Jan-18
|SHRIRAM TRANS.
|1515.00
|1519.65
|1494.50
|29-Dec-17
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|33.65
|33.80
|33.45
|30-Nov-17
|SUN TV NETWORK
|1044.35
|1049.50
|1045.00
|05-Jan-18
|SYMPHONY
|1983.50
|2050.00
|2040.00
|05-Jan-18
|T N NEWSPRINT
|497.35
|499.00
|483.80
|05-Jan-18
|TITAN COMPANY
|918.95
|924.50
|912.45
|05-Jan-18
|UNICHEM LABS.
|357.70
|362.85
|359.70
|04-Jan-18
