JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Dow hits 25,000 milestone on strong US hiring data
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tests 10,550 for 1st time ever

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Bonds, Stock markets, Shares, Trading

The benchmark indices hit their respective record highs on Friday tracking positive trend in Asian markets after on Wall Street, the Dow industrials broke above the 25,000 level for the first time overnight. 

A handful of stock indexes around the world hit fresh record highs on Thursday, bolstered by upbeat data from the world’s largest economies, while the euro kept near a three-year high and the US dollar fell versus major currencies.

Back home, focus shifts to December quarter earnings with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys scheduled to reports Q3 numbers late next week, amid signs the economy is recovering after the withdrawal of high-denomination currency bills in late 2016 and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) last year.  

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

10:16 AM

Buzzing stock
 
Varun Beverages has rallied 9% to Rs 750 on BSE in early morning trade after the company and PepsiCo India decided to enter into a strategic partnership for Tropicana.
 
Varun Beverages (VBL), a key player in the beverage industry, on Thursday after market hours announced that it has further deepened its relationship with PepsiCo by entering into a strategic partnership for the larger Tropicana portfolio along with Gatorade and Quaker Value-Added Dairy in territories across North and East India. READ MORE

9:58 AM Nifty hits 10,550; top five gainers

gainers
Source: NSE

9:44 AM Indices hit record high


S&P BSE Sensex 34,124.11 Up 0.45%
 
Nifty 50 10,540.50 Up 0.34%
 
S&P BSE 200 4,706.63 Up 0.56%
 
Nifty 500 9,550.55 Up 0.47%
 
S&P BSE Mid-Cap 18,062.36 Up 0.65%
 
S&P BSE Small-Cap 19,666.79 Up 0.77%

9:33 AM Sectoral trend 

All but Nifty IT index was trading in green. 

sectors
Source: NSE

9:24 AM Sensex heatmap at open

heatmap
Source: BSE

9:19 AM Markets at open

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,057, up 88 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,529, up 24 points.


S&P BSE Sensex 34,021.27 Up 0.15%
 
Nifty 50 10,543.05 Up 0.36%
 
S&P BSE 200 4,690.98 Up 0.23%
 
Nifty 500 9,505.75 Up 0.00%
 
S&P BSE Mid-Cap 18,008.98 Up 0.35%
 
S&P BSE Small-Cap 19,572.97 Up 0.29%

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 10:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tests 10,550 for 1st time ever

Catch all live market action here

Catch all live market action here
The benchmark indices hit their respective record highs on Friday tracking positive trend in Asian markets after on Wall Street, the Dow industrials broke above the 25,000 level for the first time overnight. 

A handful of stock indexes around the world hit fresh record highs on Thursday, bolstered by upbeat data from the world’s largest economies, while the euro kept near a three-year high and the US dollar fell versus major currencies.

Back home, focus shifts to December quarter earnings with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys scheduled to reports Q3 numbers late next week, amid signs the economy is recovering after the withdrawal of high-denomination currency bills in late 2016 and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) last year.  
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tests 10,550 for 1st time ever

Catch all live market action here

The benchmark indices hit their respective record highs on Friday tracking positive trend in Asian markets after on Wall Street, the Dow industrials broke above the 25,000 level for the first time overnight. 

A handful of stock indexes around the world hit fresh record highs on Thursday, bolstered by upbeat data from the world’s largest economies, while the euro kept near a three-year high and the US dollar fell versus major currencies.

Back home, focus shifts to December quarter earnings with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys scheduled to reports Q3 numbers late next week, amid signs the economy is recovering after the withdrawal of high-denomination currency bills in late 2016 and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) last year.  

image
Business Standard
177 22