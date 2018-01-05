MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tests 10,550 for 1st time ever

The benchmark indices hit their respective record highs on Friday tracking positive trend in after on Wall Street, the Dow industrials broke above the 25,000 level for the first time overnight.

A handful of stock indexes around the world hit fresh record highs on Thursday, bolstered by upbeat data from the world’s largest economies, while the euro kept near a three-year high and the US dollar fell versus major currencies.

Back home, focus shifts to earnings with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys scheduled to reports Q3 numbers late next week, amid signs the economy is recovering after the withdrawal of high-denomination currency bills in late 2016 and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) last year.