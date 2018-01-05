MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tests 10,550 for 1st time ever
SI Reporter |
10:16 AM
9:58 AM Nifty hits 10,550; top five gainers
9:44 AM Indices hit record high
|S&P BSE Sensex
|34,124.11
|0.45%
|Nifty 50
|10,540.50
|0.34%
|S&P BSE 200
|4,706.63
|0.56%
|Nifty 500
|9,550.55
|0.47%
|S&P BSE Mid-Cap
|18,062.36
|0.65%
|S&P BSE Small-Cap
|19,666.79
|0.77%
9:33 AM Sectoral trend
All but Nifty IT index was trading in green.
9:24 AM Sensex heatmap at open
9:19 AM Markets at open
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,057, up 88 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,529, up 24 points.
|S&P BSE Sensex
|34,021.27
|0.15%
|Nifty 50
|10,543.05
|0.36%
|S&P BSE 200
|4,690.98
|0.23%
|Nifty 500
|9,505.75
|0.00%
|S&P BSE Mid-Cap
|18,008.98
|0.35%
|S&P BSE Small-Cap
|19,572.97
|0.29%
