MMTC to import Rs 8,000 cr worth gold in FY18

Ltd, country's largest foreign trading company, aims to import Rs 8,000 crore worth of in FY18 on the back of government action to restrict unofficial imports.

"We have clocked Rs 5,000 crore till December 2016 in the current financial year. In the last two months, the government has taken some step to control the unofficial imports. This month the have improved. We hope, if the duty is rationalised in the future, the parallel which were taking place will stop in future and import of through the official channel will rise. As far as is concerned, we will close this fiscal with Rs 7,000 crore imports", said Ved Prakash, chairman and managing Director of Ltd.

"For 2017-18, we should target for Rs 8,000 crore imports", he added. imported worth Rs 6,500 crore in FY16.

Presently, the on the yellow metal is 10%. India is world's second-largest consumer of gold.

This apart, is gearing up to conduct an auction of mobilised under the monetization scheme. "We have got necessary permission from the government to conduct the auction and it will be done soon", Prakash said.

As of now, has received 800 kg of deposited with State Bank of India.

Similarly, the sale of Indian Coins for which was the vender, is slated to pick up pace after being in a slow lane for a while. has already sold about 70% of 1,50,000 national coins weighing about 800 kg.

Earlier, the coins were sold through offices only. But recently, the commodity behemoth has tied up with seven banks to use their branches for selling the coins. The banks include ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Vijay Bank. As a result, the sale outlets across the country have gone up to about 400.

The coins were sold in five grams and 10 grams. The price of the coins vary with prices of the gold.