Nine top BSE firms add Rs 979.32 bn in m-cap; TCS, RIL biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of nine of top 10 valued companies surged Rs 979.32 billion (Rs 97,931.85 crore) last week, with TCS and Ltd (RIL) leading the pack with maximum gains. HDFC Bank, ITC, (HUL) and were among the companies that registered gains in their respective market capitalisations (m-cap) during the week to Thursday. Suzuki India was the only company to see a decline in valuation. Stock were closed on Friday for the The market valuation of (TCS) zoomed Rs 312.22 billion (Rs 31,222.03 crore) to Rs 5.97 trillion (Rs 5,96,846.16 crore), emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities. Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation had surged past the Rs 6 trillion mark on Wednesday, becoming the second company to achieve the milestone after Ltd. RIL's m-cap soared Rs 222.95 billion (Rs 22,295.4 crore) to Rs 6 trillion (Rs 6,10,938.21 crore) and that of jumped Rs 188 billion (Rs 18,800.69 crore) to Rs 2 trillion (Rs 2,67,252.12 crore). The valuation of ITC advanced by Rs 85.33 billion (Rs 8,533.32 crore) to Rs 3.42 trillion (Rs 3,42,368.98 crore) and that of climbed Rs 60.16 billion (Rs 6,016.78 crore) to Rs 2.55 trillion (Rs 2,55,696.84 crore). added Rs 53.16 billion (Rs 5,316.73 crore) to Rs 5.10 trillion (Rs 5,10,701.65 crore) and that of SBI Rs 35.39 billion (Rs 3,539.14 crore) to Rs 2.70 trillion (Rs 2,70,312.76 crore). The market cap of HUL went up by Rs 18.72 billion (Rs 1,872.27 crore) to Rs 2.97 trillion (Rs 2,96,793.30 crore) and of HDFC by Rs 3.35 billion (Rs 335.49 crore) to Rs 3.03 trillion (Rs 3,03,949.77 crore). On the other hand, Maruti's m-cap dropped Rs 13.33 billion (Rs 1,333.69 crore) to Rs 2.80 trillion (Rs 2,80,245.71 crore). In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, (SBI), and During the last week, the 30-share added 538.86 points, or 1.51 per cent; while the broader Nifty gathered 174.95 points, or 1.60 per cent.