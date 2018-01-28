JUST IN
Business Standard

Nine top BSE firms add Rs 979.32 bn in m-cap; TCS, RIL biggest gainers

Maruti Suzuki India was the only company to see a decline in valuation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The combined market valuation of nine of top 10 valued companies surged Rs 979.32 billion (Rs 97,931.85 crore) last week, with TCS and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) leading the pack with maximum gains. HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and ONGC were among the companies that registered gains in their respective market capitalisations (m-cap) during the week to Thursday. Maruti Suzuki India was the only company to see a decline in valuation. Stock markets were closed on Friday for the Republic Day. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 312.22 billion (Rs 31,222.03 crore) to Rs 5.97 trillion (Rs 5,96,846.16 crore), emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities. Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation had surged past the Rs 6 trillion mark on Wednesday, becoming the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries Ltd. RIL's m-cap soared Rs 222.95 billion (Rs 22,295.4 crore) to Rs 6 trillion (Rs 6,10,938.21 crore) and that of ONGC jumped Rs 188 billion (Rs 18,800.69 crore) to Rs 2 trillion (Rs 2,67,252.12 crore). The valuation of ITC advanced by Rs 85.33 billion (Rs 8,533.32 crore) to Rs 3.42 trillion (Rs 3,42,368.98 crore) and that of Infosys climbed Rs 60.16 billion (Rs 6,016.78 crore) to Rs 2.55 trillion (Rs 2,55,696.84 crore). HDFC Bank added Rs 53.16 billion (Rs 5,316.73 crore) to Rs 5.10 trillion (Rs 5,10,701.65 crore) and that of SBI Rs 35.39 billion (Rs 3,539.14 crore) to Rs 2.70 trillion (Rs 2,70,312.76 crore). The market cap of HUL went up by Rs 18.72 billion (Rs 1,872.27 crore) to Rs 2.97 trillion (Rs 2,96,793.30 crore) and of HDFC by Rs 3.35 billion (Rs 335.49 crore) to Rs 3.03 trillion (Rs 3,03,949.77 crore). On the other hand, Maruti's m-cap dropped Rs 13.33 billion (Rs 1,333.69 crore) to Rs 2.80 trillion (Rs 2,80,245.71 crore). In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC and Infosys. During the last week, the 30-share Sensex added 538.86 points, or 1.51 per cent; while the broader Nifty gathered 174.95 points, or 1.60 per cent.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 12:44 IST

