OMCs under pressure; IOC hits 52-week low; HPCL, BPCL down 6%

-
ALSO READ
Oil marketing companies slip 2% to 4%, HPCL, BPCL hit 52-week lows
OMCs erase morning losses partially; HPCL rebounds 5% from day's low
ONGC, Oil India gain; BPCL, IOC, HPCL dip as oil hits six-week high
OMCs under pressure; Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL down upto 4%
Aban Offshore, Oil India up over 3%; HPCL, BPCL, IOC down over 5%
-
IOC slipped 5% to Rs 154, its fresh 52-week low on the BSE, while HPCL plunged 6.4% to Rs 292 and BPCL shed 6% to Rs 373 on the BSE in intra-day trade. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.19% lower at 34,586 points at 10:48 am.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (down 2% at Rs 180) and Oil India (down 1.5% at Rs 235) were too trading lower by more than 1% on the BSE.
“Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to meet OMCs on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. It is likely that the government may ask IOC, HPCL and BPCL to freeze prices as a temporary arrangement,” the Business Standard reported.
“The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has been provided data and inputs from OMCs. For the last one week, discussions have been going on regarding an excise duty cut, and a decision is imminent,” added report with quoting a finance ministry official. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU