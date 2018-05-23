OMCs under pressure; IOC hits 52-week low; HPCL, BPCL down 6%

Shares of marketing companies (OMCs) were under pressure with the Indian Corporation (IOC) hitting its 52-week low, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) falling 6% each on the BSE on reports that the government may ask these companies to freeze prices as a temporary arrangement.

slipped 5% to Rs 154, its fresh 52-week low on the BSE, while plunged 6.4% to Rs 292 and shed 6% to Rs 373 on the BSE in intra-day trade. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.19% lower at 34,586 points at 10:48 am.

and Natural Gas Corporation (down 2% at Rs 180) and (down 1.5% at Rs 235) were too trading lower by more than 1% on the BSE.

“Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to meet on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. It is likely that the government may ask IOC, and to freeze prices as a temporary arrangement,” the Business Standard reported.