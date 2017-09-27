Petron Engineering locked in upper circuit for third day on order win

“The order is for supply, fabrication, erection & alignment of prefabricated steel structure for blast furnace#2 and raw material handling system (RMHS) conveyor gallery & junction house at Dolvi, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra, India,” Petron Engineering Construction said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 217 on May 3, 2017, had underperformed the market since then. It fell 40% as compared to 7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Friday, September 22, 2017.
Till 09:49 am, a combined 4,461 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 72,263 shares on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU