Petron Engineering locked in upper circuit for third day on order win

is locked in upper circuit for the third straight session, up 5% at Rs 147 on BSE, extending its past two days 9% gain, after the company said it has received purchased order worth of Rs 280 crore from“The order is for supply, fabrication, erection & alignment of prefabricated steel structure for blast furnace#2 and raw material handling system (RMHS) conveyor gallery & junction house at Dolvi, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra, India,” said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 217 on May 3, 2017, had underperformed the market since then. It fell 40% as compared to 7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Friday, September 22, 2017.Till 09:49 am, a combined 4,461 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 72,263 shares on the BSE and NSE.