The stock soared 12% to Rs 449 after the company said that the board will meet on Feb 6, to consider bonus issue.

The board will also consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2016, said in a statement.



At 10:26 am; the stock was up 7% at Rs 430 on the BSE as compared to 0.39% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 36,543 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.