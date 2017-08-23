JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains over 250 pts, Nifty crosses 9,850; banks lead
Business Standard

PSU banks in focus as Cabinet approves alternative mechanism for merger

Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India were up more than 3%.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

PSU banks in focus as Cabinet approves alternative mechanism for merger

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks are in focus, trading higher by up to 4% on BSE, after the Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of an alternative mechanism for merger of public sector banks.

Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Andhra Bank, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank were up more than 3% each.

At 02:59 PM; Nifty PSU Bank index was up 2% as compared to 1% rise each in Nifty Private Bank and the benchmark Nifty50 index.

In past one month, the PSU Bank index had underperformed the market by falling 8%, against less than 2% decline in Nifty50 and Nifty Private Bank index till Tuesday. Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India were down more than 15% during the period.

According to Business Standard report, the merger could take into account asset quality, capital adequacy ratio, profits and locations of banks, sources said. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

BANK LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
ALLAHABAD BANK 67.00 64.20 4.4
I O B 23.30 22.40 4.0
UNION BANK (I) 133.70 129.25 3.4
INDIAN BANK 299.80 290.35 3.3
BANK OF INDIA 143.70 139.30 3.2
ORIENTAL BANK 123.35 119.60 3.1
DENA BANK 31.35 30.40 3.1
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 142.20 137.90 3.1
ANDHRA BANK 51.35 49.85 3.0
CANARA BANK 336.10 326.90 2.8
SYNDICATE BANK 64.60 62.85 2.8
BANK OF MAHA 27.25 26.55 2.6
CORPORATION BANK 45.35 44.40 2.1
PUN. & SIND BANK 48.45 47.45 2.1
UNITED BANK (I) 18.30 17.95 2.0
UCO BANK 30.75 30.20 1.8
ST BK OF INDIA 278.50 274.10 1.6
IDBI BANK 54.65 53.80 1.6
VIJAYA BANK 64.25 63.50 1.2

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%