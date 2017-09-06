Reliance Industries to turn ex-bonus on Thursday; stock extends gains

(RIL) was up 1% at Rs 1,650, extending its 6.6% surge in past five trading sessions on BSE, after the company fixed September 9 as the for 1:1 bonus issue. The stock will turn ex-bonus tomorrow on September 7.The stock outperformed the market by gaining 7.7% from Rs 1,532 on August 28, as compared to 1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.“The Company has fixed Saturday, September 9, 2017 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company,” said in a regulatory filing on August 30, 2017.On July 21, 2017, the board of directors of had recommended issue of to the by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share held by the members as on aThe stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,652, close to its record high of Rs 1,665 touched on August 3, 2017 in intra-day trade. The counter has seen huge trading activity with a combined 6.91 million shares changed hands till 01:28 pm. On an average nearly 3.9 million shares were traded in past two weeks on BSE and NSE.