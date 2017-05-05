Sadbhav Infrastructure soars 17% after block deal

At 09:15 am; 13.23 million shares or 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infra changed hands on BSE.

soared 17% to Rs 119 on BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity capital of the company engaged in business exchanged hands on the counter.



The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.



As of March 2017, Amansa Holdings Private Limited held 13.22 million shares in Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, the shareholding pattern data shows.



At 09:29 am; the stock was up 15% at Rs 117 on BSE as compared to 0.33% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 13.37 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.

