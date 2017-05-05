TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty slips in red after opening at record high of 9,377
Business Standard

Sadbhav Infrastructure soars 17% after block deal

At 09:15 am; 13.23 million shares or 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infra changed hands on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sadbhav Infrastructure soars 17% after block deal

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects  soared 17% to Rs 119 on BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity capital of the company engaged in roads & highways business exchanged hands on the counter.

At 09:15 am; around 13.23 million equity shares representing 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.


The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of March 2017, Amansa Holdings Private Limited held 13.22 million shares in Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 09:29 am; the stock was up 15% at Rs 117 on BSE as compared to 0.33% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 13.37 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sadbhav Infrastructure soars 17% after block deal

At 09:15 am; 13.23 million shares or 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infra changed hands on BSE.

At 09:15 am; 13.23 million shares or 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infra changed hands on BSE.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects  soared 17% to Rs 119 on BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity capital of the company engaged in roads & highways business exchanged hands on the counter.

At 09:15 am; around 13.23 million equity shares representing 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of March 2017, Amansa Holdings Private Limited held 13.22 million shares in Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 09:29 am; the stock was up 15% at Rs 117 on BSE as compared to 0.33% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 13.37 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sadbhav Infrastructure soars 17% after block deal

At 09:15 am; 13.23 million shares or 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infra changed hands on BSE.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects  soared 17% to Rs 119 on BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity capital of the company engaged in roads & highways business exchanged hands on the counter.

At 09:15 am; around 13.23 million equity shares representing 3.75% of total equity of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of March 2017, Amansa Holdings Private Limited held 13.22 million shares in Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 09:29 am; the stock was up 15% at Rs 117 on BSE as compared to 0.33% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 13.37 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
 

image
Business Standard
177 22