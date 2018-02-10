Sebi chief believes LTCG tax will have some impact on Indian markets

in the may continue for some time due to global reasons, but there are no issues of concern for investors in terms of safety and security of the Indian marketplace, Sebi chief said on Saturday. In the wake of concerns raised in some quarters about the re-introduction of long-term (LTCG), as proposed in the Budget, Tyagi said Sebi has not received any representation from investors so far against this. He, however, said it will be wrong to say long-term will have no impact at all on But, any such impact would be small and the global factors pose bigger risks, Tyagi added. ALSO READ: From fiscal health to monetary policy: Everything Jaitley, Urjit Patel said When asked about the timing of imposing the LTCG, Tyagi said it was an opportune time as were booming. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on February 1, proposed to tax on equities exceeding Rs 100,000 (Rs 1 lakh) at 10 per cent, which is expected to bring in a revenue of Rs 200 billion (Rs 20,000 crore). Speaking about the markets, Tyagi said that in may continue for some time due to global reasons like the healthy US job numbers. Indian stock have been falling in the last few trading sessions, which experts attributed to global worries. Currently, BSE's Sensex has been hovering at 34,000 level. ALSO READ: RBI and Sebi need to be cognisant of stock market bubble risk: Urjit Patel The benchmark indices fell by over one per cent on Friday to close at a one-month low level.

While the Sensex had managed to gain 330 points on Thursday, it had lost more than 2,200 points in the preceding seven trading sessions amid negative domestic and global cues. Experts believe that the latest US jobs data spooked global markets, prompted worries about inflation rising at a faster pace. This has led to a possibility that the Federal Reserve - the - could raise rates at a faster pace than expected this year.