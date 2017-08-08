Sebi's tryst with angels may pave way for crowdfunding rules

The stock market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to clarify the way angel networks issue market equity issues on their platform could pave the way for crowdfunding regulations. Sebi has asked angel networks if they operate within the contours of the securities market law. It fears that these platforms are acting like stock exchanges and may be violating the rules of private placement by offering shares to more than 200 investors. Some investors share Sebi’s concerns. ‘‘Angel networks are mushrooming, and ...