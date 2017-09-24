Street signs: IPO fatigue for retail investors?

Retail investors seem to be developing fatigue for initial public offerings (IPOs), if one goes by the past few offers. The retail portion in the two big insurance IPOs — ICICI Lombard and SBI Life — was subscribed 1.22 times and 0.84 times, respectively. According to experts, many retail players who invest to make listing gains are not finding IPOs lucrative anymore, as companies are pricing the issues aggressively. “There isn’t much left on the table for investors anymore. So, many investors aren’t seeing a reason to invest. They can always buy in the ...