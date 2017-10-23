Telecom shares rally; Idea, RCom up over 5%, Bharti Airtel hits 8-year high

According to Financial Express report, the government will soon come out with regulations to allow operators to enter into agreements for sharing of network-related infrastructure or Common Infrastructure (CTI), a move that will not only bring down operational cost of these companies, but also check the menace of call drops.was up 3% at Rs 490, its highest level since May 2009 on the BSE. In past two weeks, the stock rallied 29% after the company said on October 12 that it will acquire the wireless business of the Tata Group.Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) too locked in upper circuit for the seventh straight trading sessions up 5% at Rs 6.47 on the BSE. The stock zoomed 61% from Rs 4.02 on October 11, as compared to 2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.