Will this stormy red dot sway Indian blue-chips?

For the Indian investor community, Temasek has been the face of Singapore but that's not all

Unprecedented events are unfolding in Singapore. The children of the late Lee Kuan Yew, founding father of the city-state, are fighting on social media. At the centre of the public spat between LKY’s elder son and prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, and his two younger siblings is the late leader’s family home — 38, Oxley Road — in the heart of the city. In Facebook posts on Wednesday, Lee Wei Ling, LKY’s unmarried neurologist daughter, and Lee Hsien Yang, the younger son, alleged their brother was trying to milk their father’s legacy for political ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian