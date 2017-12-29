Year in review: Top 10 best and worst performing stocks of 2017

The year 2017 was rewarding one for Dalal Street, with over 80 stocks on the BSE 500
more than doubling investors' wealth during the year, even as the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 27%. Two stocks - HEG
and Indiabulls Ventures
- delivered over 1,000% during the period.
There were at least 79 stocks on the BSE-500 that gained over 100% in 2017. By comparison, the BSE-500 and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 35% and 27%, respectively.
The top performer HEG, engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, spiked as much as 1,380% in 2017. The industrial goods company's sales revenue and operating profit grew by 101% and 778%, respectively in the September quarter as compared to the same quarter of 2016. Earlier this month, rating agency India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) had upgraded the credit rating of the company as 'IND A+' with a positive outlook.
Indiabulls Ventures
was a close second, rallying 1179% so far in 2017 even as market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allegedly raised a red flag on the sharp rally in the stock following a preferential allotment to institutional investors between April and June.
In September, Global brokerage house CLSA added the stock in its Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio. READ FULL REPORT
Graphite electrodes manufacturer, Graphite India, surged over 800% this year. The company's sales revenue jumped 35.8% year-on-year in the September quarter, while EPS grew over 460%.
Venky's India, and Rain Industries
rallied over 500% each, while Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Avanti Feeds, and Himadri Speciality Chemical gained 487%, 411% and 362%, respectively.
There were some losers as well. At least 29 stocks on the BSE 500
shed in the range of 10 to 66% so far in 2017. These include Sintex
Industries (down 66%), Lupin
(down 40%), Glenmark (down 33%), Siti Networks (down 33%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (down 29%), and Dena Bank
(down 22%) etc.
Top 10 best performers on BSE-500
|
|
Stock price (Rs)
|
|
Stock name
|
30-Dec-2016
|
28-Dec-17
|
(% change)
|
HEG
|
150.00
|
2221.30
|
1380.87
|
Indiabulls Ventures
|
20.55
|
263.00
|
1179.81
|
Graphite India
|
72.95
|
678.70
|
830.36
|
Rain Industries
|
54.80
|
362.10
|
560.77
|
VenkyS (India)
|
427.90
|
2788.70
|
551.72
|
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|
47.25
|
277.35
|
486.98
|
Avanti Feeds
|
490.95
|
2507.85
|
410.82
|
Himadri Speciality Chemical
|
33.30
|
154.05
|
362.61
|
Phillips Carbon Black
|
222.85
|
976.60
|
338.23
|
Dilip Buildcon
|
229.25
|
999.30
|
335.90
Top 10 worst performers on BSE 500
Source: AceEquity
|
|
Stock price (Rs)
|
|
Stock name
|
30-Dec-2016
|
28-Dec-17
|
% change
|
Sintex Industries
|
75.00
|
25.25
|
-66.33
|
Lupin
|
1483.70
|
880.85
|
-40.63
|
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|
888.55
|
592.85
|
-33.28
|
Siti Networks
|
38.10
|
25.50
|
-33.07
|
Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|
396.75
|
278.55
|
-29.79
|
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|
1266.55
|
938.30
|
-25.92
|
Indo Count Industries
|
163.60
|
125.35
|
-23.38
|
Dena Bank
|
32.75
|
25.35
|
-22.60
|
Strides Shasun
|
1060.60
|
829.60
|
-21.78
|
Bank Of Maharashtra
|
28.60
|
22.40
|
-21.68
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU