Year in review: Top 10 best and worst performing stocks of 2017

The year 2017 was rewarding one for Dalal Street, with over 80 stocks on the more than doubling investors' wealth during the year, even as the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 27%. Two stocks - and - delivered over 1,000% during the period.

There were at least 79 stocks on the BSE-500 that gained over 100% in 2017. By comparison, the BSE-500 and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 35% and 27%, respectively.

The top performer HEG, engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, spiked as much as 1,380% in 2017. The industrial goods company's sales revenue and operating profit grew by 101% and 778%, respectively in the September quarter as compared to the same quarter of 2016. Earlier this month, rating agency India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) had upgraded the credit rating of the company as 'IND A+' with a positive outlook.

was a close second, rallying 1179% so far in 2017 even as market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allegedly raised a red flag on the sharp rally in the stock following a preferential allotment to institutional investors between April and June.

In September, Global brokerage house CLSA added the stock in its Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio. READ FULL REPORT

Graphite electrodes manufacturer, Graphite India, surged over 800% this year. The company's sales revenue jumped 35.8% year-on-year in the September quarter, while EPS grew over 460%.

Venky's India, and rallied over 500% each, while Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Avanti Feeds, and Himadri Speciality Chemical gained 487%, 411% and 362%, respectively.

There were some losers as well. At least 29 stocks on the shed in the range of 10 to 66% so far in 2017. These include Industries (down 66%), (down 40%), Glenmark (down 33%), Siti Networks (down 33%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (down 29%), and (down 22%) etc.

Top 10 best performers on BSE-500





Stock price (Rs) Stock name 30-Dec-2016 28-Dec-17 (% change) HEG 150.00 2221.30 1380.87 Indiabulls Ventures 20.55 263.00 1179.81 Graphite India 72.95 678.70 830.36 Rain Industries 54.80 362.10 560.77 VenkyS (India) 427.90 2788.70 551.72 Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company 47.25 277.35 486.98 Avanti Feeds 490.95 2507.85 410.82 Himadri Speciality Chemical 33.30 154.05 362.61 Phillips Carbon Black 222.85 976.60 338.23 Dilip Buildcon 229.25 999.30 335.90