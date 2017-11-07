Bank of China becomes operational in Pakistan, first branch in Karachi

-
The Bank of China (BoC) became operational in Pakistan as it inaugurated its first branch in Karachi on Tuesday.
Emphasising that it was "a great honour" for the bank to be launched in Pakistan, BoC Chairman Chen Siqing noted that the Karachi branch was its first in South Asia.
The Dawn quoted him as saying that the bank would strengthen the "brotherly relations" between the two countries in the financial sector.
Siqing also highlighted that the bank could help Pakistan effectively reap the benefits of Beijing's economic prosperity.
Welcoming the bank to Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa, said that the increased diversity of foreign banks would increase the country's economic resilience.
He also expressed hope that Pakistan would learn from BoC's expertise in the small and medium enterprises sector.
Speaking during the launch, Acting Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Zhao Lijian said that the opening of the bank "marked the confidence of the Chinese corporate sector in Pakistan's economic situation."
President Mamnoon Hussain, who was also present on the occasion, expressed confidence that the newly-launched bank will help accelerate infrastructure development and overall economic growth of the country.
He termed the BoC's arrival to Pakistan a "memorable event in the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China".
President Hussain assured the BoC of the continued support of the government and State Bank of Pakistan in expanding its operations in the country.
The BOC was allowed to commence banking business in Pakistan on September 19 this year.
This is the second Chinese bank which has been allowed to operate in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan had issued a license to BoC in May 2017.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has already opened two of its branches in Karachi and Islamabad and is providing various services, including corporate finance, investment banking, foreign deposits, project loans, and working capital loans.
