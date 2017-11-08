Idea Money partners with redBus to ensure hassle-free bus ticket bookings

The instant service from Idea Cellular, Idea Money, on Wednesday announced its partnership with India's number one platform,

This partnership will support and enable hassle-free bus ticket booking for customers with limited or no internet access.

The collaboration will allow customers to book bus tickets online through Idea Money's RAM portal with the help of the retailer at all retail points.

Customers can access bus bookings across 70,000+ routes in India, inclusive of both inter and intrastate travel, on private and state-run bus services like GSRTC, UPSRTC, etc.

"We are delighted to partner with and add yet another service offering to our portfolio under the Retailer Assisted Model (RAM). The road is the most sought-after mode of transport among India's growing populace. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the accessibility challenges faced by our customers in the smaller markets," said MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank, Sudhakar Ramasubramanian.

"The essence of our RAM model is to bring more and more online services to our offline customers and establish a sense of inclusiveness. With this partnership, Idea Money, further empowers its retailers with a comprehensive suite of offerings, those that the customers can avail easily at all times," added Ramasubramanian.

With the improving connectivity between cities, towns and villages in the country, road transport is a growing mode of travel among the Indian population.

However, accessibility to technology-based and awareness around it is low in Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets. With this association, Idea's network of 1.8 million retailers coupled with redBus's geographical spread will amplify the reach of the offering to Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets and be beneficial for both the end customer and retailer.

"We are very excited about this partnership, as Idea's 1.8 million retailer network opens up a significant large channel for us. Ability to book bus tickets in advance, for a consumer along with informed choice and seat selection, will improve the overall ticketing experience and help scale up online bus ticket bookings, esp. beyond Metro's and Tier-1 markets," said Vice President, redBus, Manoj Agarwala.

With an aim to scale up rural assisted bus bookings, the - partnership will work to solve the accessibility and transport challenges faced in the distant and smaller towns of our country.