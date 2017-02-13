Khadi products row: Fabindia responds to KVIC legal notice

Vinay Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fabindia, has said that the company has responded to the sent by the and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for allegedly selling its ready-made cotton as products without seeking prior approval and requested a meeting with the designated authorities to understand the issues.

"We are in receipt of the notice and have responded to KVIC, requesting a meeting with the designated authorities to understand the issues that have been raised, and to resolve them," said Singh in a statement.

The has sought an explanation from the retailer within 15 days after it had threatened with legal action for violating the trademark regulation.

" Overseas Private Limited is India's largest retail platform for a wide range of products produced by artisans and craft persons living largely in rural areas. Established in 1960, is a homegrown Indian brand," added the company statement.

However, had said that despite written assurances, is selling readymade at its outlets under the name of 'khadi' and have also put up prominent display panels at their sales outlets.

The noted that a close scrutiny of sold by and their price tag showed while the labels stitched on the mentioned them as ' Cotton', however price tag, which was removable, had the word 'khadi' and pointed this proved that was misleading the consumers.