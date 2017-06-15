Scindia says stigma of killing farmers is on Chouhan

leader Jyotiraditya on Thursday questioned Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's intention to tackle the ongoing unrest in the state. He said the stigma of the death of six farmers due to police firing lies at Chouhan's doorstep.

Taking swipe at Chouhan, who recently called off his indefinite fast, said, "It is one of the worst days. Farmers were killed by the security forces. But what does this do? It undergoes a fast. If the indulges in this act, then what will people do? What kind of expectations will they have of this "

is on three-day satyagraha in the memory of deceased farmers and it entered the second day on Thursday.

also criticised Shivraj Singh for failing to take action against the responsible people, who shot six farmers during the

"What was their fault? They were protesting to present their demands before the The stigma of the killing of six farmers is on Shivraj Singh and no one else," he said.

yesterday launched the at around 3.30 p.m. at T T Nagar's Dussehra Maidan. The photos of the six farmers killed in district earlier this month are also displayed on the stage.

On June 1, the farmers' began their protest, over various demands, including loan waiver and better prices for their produce. However, on June 6, it took a violent turn when five of them were allegedly killed in police firing at One later succumbed to injuries.

on Wednesday visited Mandasaur on met with the families of the killed farmers. He gave Rs. one crore cheques to the kin of each killed

The State has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Retired Justice J.K. Jain will head the one-member judicial commission.

The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation.

The commission will also probe the action taken by the administration and the police to control the situation was appropriate or not.