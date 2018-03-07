Harrisons Malayalam hits the roof after bulk deal

was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 82.40 at 11:31 IST on after a bulk deal of 13.02 lakh shares was executed on the scrip at Rs 81.05 per share at 09:15 IST on

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 152.94 points or 0.46% at 33,164.26. The Small-Cap index was down 278.86 points or 1.58% to 17,373.46.

Bulk deal boosted volume on the scrip. On the BSE, 13.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 82.40 and a low of Rs 79.90 so far during the day.

The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 124.90 on 30 November 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.80 on 14 August 2017.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 18.46 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

reported 1.19% rise in net profit to Rs 5.09 crore on 8.2% rise in total income to Rs 108.11 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

An integrated agriculture company, is India's largest of rubber, South India's largest cultivator of tea and perhaps the largest of pineapple in the region. It is also a major processor of other agricultural produce from neighboring farmlands.

