Metal and mining stocks decline as copper prices fall

Key indices moved in a small range in negative zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:19 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was down 48.83 points or 0.14% at 34,378.46. The index was down 23.45 points or 0.22% at 10,541.85. Shares of index heavyweight dropped. Metal and stocks declined as copper prices fell in global commodity markets. Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. Negative Asian stocks weighed on the domestic bourses.

A bout of volatility was witnessed in early trade as the key benchmark indices dipped in negative zone after a positive start to the day's trading session. Stocks hovered in a small range after hitting intraday low in morning trade.

The Mid-Cap index was down 0.64%, underperforming the Sensex. The Small-Cap index was down 0.04%, outperforming the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1,158 shares fell and 1,021 shares rose. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight lost 1.09% to Rs 930.95.

Metal and stocks declined as copper prices fell in global commodity markets. (down 5.09%), Vedanta (down 1.86%), (down 1.1%), (down 1.86%), Steel Authority of (Sail) (down 1.8%), (down 1.56%), (down 3.04%), (down 3.29%), NMDC (down 1.64%) and (down 3.52%) edged lower.

Copper edged lower in the global commodities market. High Grade Copper for May 2018 delivery was currently off 0.53% at $3.1155 per pound on the COMEX.

Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. MTNL (down 1.24%), (down 0.52%) and (down 0.48%) fell. (up 0.89%) and (up 0.35%) rose.

Shares of fell 0.85%. is a provider of and is a unit of

rose 4.84% after the company said that it received (WHO) Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificate for unit situated at Mahad issued by the office The the Entry to regulated business markets to commence shortly, the company added. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 April 2018.

jumped 20% after the company said it resumed operation at on 19 April 2018 after its closure on pollution grounds. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 April 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks fell with leading the way following a downbeat outlook from Inflation remained weak in Core consumer prices rose 0.9% from a year earlier in March, versus February's reading of 1%.

US stocks ended lower yesterday, 19 April 2018 with consumer staples, and leading the losses.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets later today, 20 April 2018 to discuss production caps. were down slightly in after hitting a 3-year high this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)