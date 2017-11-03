Google, Amazon ahead of Apple in artificial intelligence race: Fortune

Essentially a hardware-focused firm, is falling behind in the (AI) race with and racing ahead while embracing the open-source and collaborative approach in the emerging field of AI, reported.

According to Mohanbir Sawhney, McCormick Foundation professor of at the at Northwestern University, sheets of glass are simply no longer the most fertile ground for innovation.

"That means urgently needs to shift its focus and investment to AI-driven technologies, as part of a broader effort to create the kind of ecosystem and are building quickly," Sawhney wrote in

According to him, has reached its peak with "super premium" iPhone X and "does not represent the beginning of the next 10 years of the smartphone, as claims".

launched the iPhone X globally on Friday.

Players pursue innovation along a vector of differentiation until the vector runs out of steam.

"When that happens, the focus of innovation shifts to a different vector and new market leaders emerge. We have seen this pattern several times in mobile phone innovation over the past three decades," Sawhney said.

The vector of differentiation is now shifting from hardware to AI and AI-based software and agents.

"As AI-driven phones like Google's 2 and virtual agents like Echo proliferateaToday's smartphones will likely recede into the background," he stressed.

phones offers great photo-enhancement features and deeper hardware-software integration driven by AI-based

The second edition of features 5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear and 8MP front camera, and 2,700mAH battery.

will bring 2 XL (6-inch display) into the Indian market from November 15 onwards.

The Echo enables natural conversations through the Alexa virtual agent.

" has only to look at Motorola, Nokia, and Blackberry to understand how quickly a leader can fall from the peak in this market, and do its best to avert this outcome," Sawhney added.

