Assam govt publishes part draft of National Register of Citizens

The Assam government has published the part draft of Register of Citizens (NRC) which includes names of 1.9 crore of people of total 3.29 crore people in the state.

Register General of India (RGI), Sailesh said this while addressing a press conference at 11.45 p.m. on Sunday and said the names of rest of the people are at various stages of verification.

The RGI said the complete NRC will be published within the year 2018.

He said this is only the part draft of the NRC and that there is no need to worry if anyone's name has not been included in the part draft that has been published.

"It only means that his or her name is at some stage of verification," he said.



The NRC authorities had received applications submitted by 3.29 crore people, accompanied by six crore documents, of the state for inclusion of heir names in the NRC.

The process of updating the NRC began in 2013 and it was carried out under the guidance and instruction of the Supreme court.