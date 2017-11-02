Honor launches Holly 4 Plus for Rs 13,999

Chinese tech giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Thursday launched the with a 4000mAh battery and 8MP front camera for Rs 13,999, in India.

The device available in grey, gold and silver colours, will be available November 3, across all Honor partner stores.

" has been curated to meet the preferences of our consumers better.

"The device is another offering with an aim to cater to the diverse Indian market and serve it in the best way possible," said P. Sanjeev, Vice President - Sales, Consumer Business Group India, in a statement.

comes with a sleek 8.2mm thin body with a metal finish and a rear

It has a 2.5D glass HD quality display and is powered by the 435 Octa-Core 64bit processor running on the 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top.

It has 3GB RAM AND 32 GB internal storage and can be expanded up to 128GB.

has 12MP rear camera with 1.25 micrometer sensor for low light photography. The 8 MP front camera comes with a beauty mode that helps the consumer click crisper images with speed focus of 0.3sec.

