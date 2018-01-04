'IS selfies' spreading on New York streets

Jihadis are spreading chilling selfies of a man brandishing the Islamic State (IS) logo while posing on streets, according to new reports.

The photos were spotted in pro-Islamic State channels on instant messaging app Telegram, according to terror group

One shows a man wearing an IS-branded scarf over his face outside the - and right near an (NYPD) security camera. Pedestrians can be seen walking by on the snow-dusted street, reported.

Another is of someone holding a with the terror group's logo on its screen in front of the The phone-holder appears to be standing near the corner of Houston Street and the

The NYPD said it was aware of the images and is investigating, but "at this time there are no credible threats related to New York City".

The department would not answer questions about whether it was looking at security footage or what else it was doing to establish whether there was a credible threat, the Post said.

Police see these kinds of photos all the time and they often end up being fakes, said.

The photos come just weeks after an IS-inspired bomber tried to blow himself up at the during rush hour.

Suspect told investigators that he was radicalised through

