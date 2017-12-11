Manmohan asks PM Modi to apologise for spreading 'falsehood and canards'

Former Prime Minister Manmanohan Singh on Monday accused Prime Minister of spreading "falsehood and canards" in a desperate bid to win the and asked him to "apologise to the nation".

In a hard-hitting statement, denied allegations by Modi that he and others invited to a dinner at leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's residence with Pakistani diplomats discussed the Gujarat election.

"I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than ... Modi," the leader said.

"Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, desperation of the Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable.

"Sadly and regrettably, Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every Constitutional office including that of a former Prime Minister and Army Chief," added.

Manmohan Singh's statement follows Modi allegations at an election rally in Gujarat that guests at Aiyar's house, including and former Vice President Hamid Ansari, discussed the Gujarat election with Pakistan's High Commissioner to India and a former Pakistani foreign minister among others.

"I reject the innuendos and falsehoods as I did not discuss with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Aiyar as alleged by Modi. Nor was the Gujarat issue raised by anyone else present at the dinner," said.

"The discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations," he added.

