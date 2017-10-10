A regressive decision

The government’s decision to raise the exemption limit in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for jewellery purchases without meeting the know-your-customer (KYC) norms undermines its own stance against black money. Individuals can now purchase up to Rs 2 lakh worth of jewellery (four times the limit earlier) at a time without documentation. The PMLA was amended in August 2017, making the citation of PAN and Aadhaar mandatory for jewellery purchases beyond the threshold of Rs 50,000 per transaction. That notification has now been rescinded. No doubt, the move brings relief ...