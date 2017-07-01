A wake-up call: India must build resilience against cyber attacks

Digital infection started in Ukraine, but it has spread like plague across 60 countries

Digital infection started in Ukraine, but it has spread like plague across 60 countries

This week, yet again, the global economy was hit by cyber attacks that affected sectors as diverse as banking, the transportation industry, chocolate factories and oil refineries. Some attacks seemed designed to just cause disruption; others were backed by demands for ransom to be paid in bitcoin, a cryptocurrency. The digital infection is likely to have started in Ukraine, but it has spread like a plague across at least 60 countries. Some affected companies paid up while others managed to migrate to backups. But the attacks caused huge financial losses and physical damage. This is not the ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment