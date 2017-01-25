Extent of RBI autonomy

With reference to Ajay Shah’s article, “ independence: The middle ground” (January 23), the nature and extent of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) independence of the central government has been a major point of discussion since demonetisation on November 8.

The issue is not new; it had cropped up on earlier occasions since the was nationalised. During his time as prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru also expressed his view on the topic in his to then governor B Rama Rau between December 12, 1956, and January 7, 1957. The exchange of culminated in Rau’s resignation from the post.

The exchange of began with Nehru telling Rau that he was surprised by his (Rau) agitated approach against the central government and the improper language of his memorandum to the RBI’s central board.

Nehru said it was for the government to frame policies; the could not have policies contrary to those of the government. The former prime minister said the was no doubt “autonomous”, but still subject to government directions.

When Rau cited instances of the government not consulting the on matters of monetary policy, Nehru refused to accept the charge.