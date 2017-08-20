Fine-tuning India's arbitration aspirations

India’s issues with pending commercial cases and their reduction through an enhanced alternative dispute resolution (ADR) system have long been a high-priority agenda of the government. A significant push towards achieving this objective was through the dual-pronged approach of implementing the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act, 2015, alongside the introduction of substantive changes to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (the Act), through the passage of the 2015 amendment. The September 5,2016, NITI Aayog circular ...