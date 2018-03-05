Grappling with exporter credit

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has put in place an alternative mechanism to refund Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) already paid on goods exported. Under the system till now, refunds of only ·40 billion have been granted.

Essentially it involves the intervention of Customs officers, who will verify the information furnished on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN, the system’s information technology backbone) and the Customs EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) system. And, sanction refund in cases where invoice details provided in Table 6A of ...