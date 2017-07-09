GST: Storm clouds and some bright spots

The goods and services tax (GST) roll-out has gone reasonably smoothly in the first week and the market is optimistic that the initial confusion will soon be sorted out. There are some storm clouds. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu introduced new taxes. There are ongoing strikes by the textile industry in Gujarat and the match industry in Sivakasi. The Tamil Nadu theatre owners association also went on strike and is now negotiating for relief in state taxes. In contrast, the automobile industry and tractor-makers are gung-ho since cost to buyer has reduced considerably. Other ...