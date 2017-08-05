IBC an ideal tool for solving bad-loan issue

While the government has been pursuing measures to tackle rising levels of non-performing debt in public sector banks, a growing pile of bad debt had also been a concern for the lender community. With its clear and precise outlook towards insolvency, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 might not only serve as an ideal tool to solve the bad-loans issue, but is also expected to have a significant impact on the conduct of business in the country. Under the Code, an insolvency proceeding can be commenced by any creditor (financial or operational) or the corporate debtor itself, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?