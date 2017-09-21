Keep the fisc in mind

It is now clear that the Indian economy is undergoing a growth slowdown. Since early 2016, India has seen six successive quarters of slowing growth; the last data print for growth showed it had hit a multi-year low of 5.7 per cent, year on year, in the April to June quarter of 2017. It is, therefore, welcome that the government is finally showing signs of urgency and considering methods to revive the economy. After meeting his colleagues in other ministries, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the government will take any “additional moves that are necessary” to this end and ...