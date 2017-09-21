Keep the fisc in mind

It is now clear that the Indian economy is undergoing a growth slowdown. Since early 2016, India has seen six successive quarters of slowing growth; the last data print for growth showed it had hit a multi-year low of 5.7 per cent, year on year, in the April to June quarter of 2017. It is, therefore, welcome that the government is finally showing signs of urgency and considering methods to revive the economy. After meeting his colleagues in other ministries, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the government will take any “additional moves that are necessary” to this end and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?