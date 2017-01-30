Mobile wallets may soon have to insure customers' cash

To make a rapid move towards using digital cash, the government is planning to bring in changes in the way money is handled on mobile wallets. The government is mulling over bringing insurance in the segment, on the lines of debit and credit cards. It has already held three meetings with mobile wallet and insurance companies and hopes to bring in the new regulations to make it mandatory for mobile wallets to insure money. "The discussions have been quite fruitful. We would be able to bring in the new rules soon. It is extremely important that users know and understand that ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?