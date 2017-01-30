Mobile wallets may soon have to insure customers' cash

To make a rapid move towards using digital cash, the government is planning to bring in changes in the way money is handled on mobile wallets. The government is mulling over bringing insurance in the segment, on the lines of debit and credit cards. It has already held three meetings with mobile wallet and insurance companies and hopes to bring in the new regulations to make it mandatory for mobile wallets to insure money. "The discussions have been quite fruitful. We would be able to bring in the new rules soon. It is extremely important that users know and understand that ...

Karan Choudhury