More trouble ahead for export trade

Last week, many organisations had represented the difficulties of exporters under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. They’d done so before the panel of senior government officials constituted at the behest of the GST Council. Possibly having said the same things they’ve been saying for months. Earlier, nobody seemed to be listening. Now, the committee had to. Suresh Prabhu, the new minister for commerce and industry, had tweeted that he was working with the finance ministry to hasten on refunds and for making incentives to exporters more attractive. So, the ...