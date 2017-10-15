Nath Bio-Genes on the cusp of big opportunities

Since the Indian government intends to double farm incomes by 2022, the company I would like to track would be Nath Bio-Genes. Nath Bio-Genes has been a story of misses. Each time a recovery was estimated, this seed company underperformed. It appears that the freak incidents that translated into under-performance could well be past; Nath Bio-Genes sits at the cusp of unprecedented opportunities. The macro context: Hybrid paddy seeds account for only five per cent of all the land under paddy in India, whereas the corresponding coverage is around 70 per cent in China ...