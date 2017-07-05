Reverse cash inclination

With reference to the editorial, “Cash
is back” (July 5), despite the deficient remonetisation, dependence on cash
dealings is on the rise. Cash-dominated segments do not want to migrate to a digital platform due to lack of proper infrastructure and continued incompetence of a major chunk of the population. Convenience and ease of dealing in cash
are motivating people to use currency notes.
This inclination towards cash
transactions needs to be reversed. The government has to set up a developed digital infrastructure along with extensively increasing digital literacy of people. The cost of internet connection and accessories such as computers are discouraging people. People who cannot bear these costs should get financial support.
Government departments and local self-government offices accepting fees and taxes in cash
need to migrate to the digital mode and persuade payers to do so.
The rural economy is cash-intensive and transactions relating to rural commerce and agriculture are made in cash
by small business owners and farmers. The ability and willingness of these people to shift to the digital platform has to be enhanced through awareness programmes.
For greater transparency in transactions and to prevent tax evasion, the government must execute radical measures.
V S K Pillai Changanacherry
