Soliciting an attorney general

(AG) wrote to the central government, turning down an extension of his term as the highest law officer of the country. Rohatgi has informed the government that he would like to go back to private practice.



So who will be India’s next AG?



Earlier this month, the government had extended the term of all law officers except Neeraj Kishan Kaul, who has resigned as additional solicitor general. One possibility is the lateral movement of Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar to the post of AG. Someone else will have to be appointed Solicitor General. The name of Tushar Mehta, who is additional solicitor general, is doing the rounds. But also in circulation is Gujarat Advocate General Kamal Trivedi. If Ranjit Kumar is made AG, Trivedi could be given the post of solicitor general.



Vasundhara Raje shows her soil chemistry



Of all the chief ministers who have waived farm loans, it is Vasundhara Raje who has used real diplomacy. Instead of negotiating with farmers herself, she sent Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, a former RSS leader, to talk to the main leaders. She had announced an increase in the procurement price for garlic and deferred interest payment by a few months. But she also cancelled the leave of all officers at the district level. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) is from the RSS stable. The other body involved in the agitation was the Kisan Mahapanchayat whose leader is Rampal Jat, formerly from the BJP. It was all neutralised and the farmers went home after the government promise to listen to all their complaints.



