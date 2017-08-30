Sterling debut

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his entire team deserve compliments for implementing a very significant and complicated tax reform smoothly and with such fine results. Mr Jaitley announced on Tuesday that revenue collected under the goods and services tax (GST) in the very first month of its roll-out has crossed the government’s target. The GST collection for July has already netted Rs 92,282 crore, well above the projection of Rs 91,000 crore. What makes this even more creditable is that the target has been overhauled even though one-third of the eligible taxpayers are yet to file ...