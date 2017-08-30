Sterling debut

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his entire team deserve compliments for implementing a very significant and complicated tax reform smoothly and with such fine results. Mr Jaitley announced on Tuesday that revenue collected under the goods and services tax (GST) in the very first month of its roll-out has crossed the government’s target. The GST collection for July has already netted Rs 92,282 crore, well above the projection of Rs 91,000 crore. What makes this even more creditable is that the target has been overhauled even though one-third of the eligible taxpayers are yet to file ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?