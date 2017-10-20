The Aarushi verdict and CBI's humiliation

Delhi may have breathed a bit easier at Diwali after the ban on firecrackers but collectively the nation has exhaled a sigh of relief at the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar for the murders of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and domestic Hemraj, the crimes they never committed in May 2008. The Allahabad High Court’s 273-page judgment is a remarkable document. Dense and devoid of digression, it is a detailed forensic examination of the evidence on record. It is also one of the harshest indictments of the CBI’s dirty tricks that put the Talwars through a horrendous ...