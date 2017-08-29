The Age of Sentimentality

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana and her paramour Dodi Fayed in a car crash in Paris. The day after her death I had a lunch appointment at the Carlton Club in St James’s Street, London. Walking down Pall Mall I was astonished to see a queue which went around the Mall, of the old, the young with babies in prams, and of every race and colour, many weeping on their way to sign the condolence book in St James’s Palace. In the following days, the mass show of emotion with a mountain of flowers building around Kensington Palace (Diana’s last ...