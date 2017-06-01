Towards many belts and many roads

What New Delhi must do after having boycotted the Belt and Road Forum

What New Delhi must do after having boycotted the Belt and Road Forum

India’s boycott of China’s Belt and Road Forum (BRF) last month, is in my view, an outstanding act of boldness and the Narendra Modi government’s most significant foreign policy achievement in its three years. By boycotting – beyond merely politely not attending – India has signalled to the Indo-Pacific region that it will not kowtow to China. This is not an act of defiance, for only vassals and subsidiaries defy. Rather, it is an assertion of India being a power centre in its own right with no obligation to attend the court of the emperor of the Middle ...

Nitin Pai