Trade integration with Asean an imperative

With the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in early 2017, many had come to believe that mega-regional trade deals had run their course and bilateralism would be the norm thereafter.

However, its revival as Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for TPP (CPTPP) by the year-end established continued relevance of mega-regional trade deals, particularly, in the wake of a floundering Doha Development Agenda and a multilateral trading system under threat. The revival of the TPP has also re-introduced competitive pressure on the other major regional trade formation in Asia, ...